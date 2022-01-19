HARRISBURG — Three members of the Good Time 4-H club in Union County presented on the Lancaster Farming Ag 101 Stage at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Garrett Franck, one of the 4-H state STEM Ambassadors, did a presentation on Kitchen Fun with STEM where he demonstrated a variety of experiments that could be done with common items found in your kitchen. His inspiration for this talk came from projects he had completed in 4-H called Science Fun with Physics and Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry. Franck started with an experiment on Chromotography, explained how raisins can float in carbonated water and ended his show with sucking an egg into a milk bottle with a manmade vacuum.
Jacob Kessler’s talk was on the New Areas of Agriculture where he highlighted new and innovative methods of agriculture and farming. Some of his topics included Bug Agriculture and Aquaponics. He chose this topic because of his interest in farming and had researched different methods of agriculture through a course he took in school.
Jayden Kessler took his love of family dairy farming and spoke about Calf Management. He is responsible for caring for the calves born on the farm and takes great pride in showing his cattle throughout the year. He felt this topic was a great fit especially for a venue like the Farm Show because he would be reaching people in agriculture as well as those who live in the city away from farming areas.