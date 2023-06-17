SUNBURY — The Good Will Hose Company Inc. of Sunbury will kick off its Inclusive Playground project from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Good Will Playground on 6th and Line streets.
Families are invited to the kickoff event which will include a six-foot fire hydrant sprinkler and free freeze pops while supplies last, according to playground Co-Chairs Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans.
The inclusive playground will be a place for all children to spend time and feel accepted, Kristine Rosancrans said. “At an inclusive playground, children of all abilities can interact with each other and do what all kids want to do: play,” she said.
The co-chairs, also officers of the Good Will Hose Company, said they want the project to be a rallying point for community spirit.
“We are calling on children, parents, members of organizations, community groups, businesses and corporations to serve on the planning committee,” Victoria Rosancrans said. “We want the community to have sense of belonging and an empowering experience.”
By working with community members, the Rosancranses hope to learn what children want and need from a community playground, Victoria Rosancrans said.
“Our goal is to gain information about the playground potential users, their ages, any disabilities, etc.,” she said. “Our goal to install specific play pieces or features that will meet their needs.”
Kristine Rosancrans said the playground will be a safe space for children throughout the community.
“Playing at the playground is an essential part of childhood,” she said. “It helps kids get the physical exercise they need to stay healthy, and it helps them develop critical cognitive, emotional and social skills.”
Though the kickoff for the playground project is Monday, fundraising for the project will begin in August with a flea market and craft fair at the playground, the co-chairs said.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 12 and will include a petting zoo, food vendors, children’s games and much more. Cost of a vendor space is $20. Those interested in a vendor space can email activities@goodwillhose.net.
In addition to these fundraising efforts, Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans will also be applying for grants from multiple funding sources, as well as obtaining private and corporate sponsorships, they said.
The two said they hope to team up with local businesses to complete the project and will purchase playground equipment from Playworld.
Those interested in volunteering on the playground committee, email Victoria Rosancrans at activities@goodwillhose.net or call 570-975-5951.
To make a donation to the Inclusive Playground Project, checks can be made payable to Good Will Hose Company Inc. and mailed to 500 Reagan St., Sunbury, PA 17801.