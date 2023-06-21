SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Republican Party will pick a Shikellamy school board candidate on June 26 in a special meeting.
Republican Chairperson Joe Moralez said the party will meet June 26 at 6 p.m. and the candidate will be nominated.
The Northumberland County Democrats have already nominated Angela Merchlinsky as their choice to run in the Shikellamy School District 2-year seat special election in November.
“Ms. Merchlinsky has the full support of the committee and was selected by the committee members who live in the Shikellamy School District,” Northumberland County Democratic Chairperson Leocadia Paliulis said Friday.
Merchlinsky also secured enough Democratic write in votes in May to be placed on the ballot for one of the five open seats the district will have this fall.
Moralez said the nomination will only come from people who live in the Shikellamy School District.
The special election will be in addition to the eight people already on the November general election ballot fighting for one of the five, four-year open seats.
In May, Sunbury resident Julie Brosious was the top vote-getter on the Republican side, while incumbents Lori Garman, Slade Shreck and Wendy Wiest also received Republican nominations along with Sunbury resident Joe Stutzman to round out the field.
On the Democratic side, Wiest, Shreck and Northumberland resident Leyna Kipp earned a nomination while Sunbury residents Victoria Matthews and Merchlinsky both secured enough Democratic write-in votes to also be placed on the ballot.
Independent candidates can still be placed on the ballot for either the two-year or four-year seat.