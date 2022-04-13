Gorden Howard Griffith, 80, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born April 3, 1942, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Gorden H. Griffith and Thelma (Austin) Griffith.
Gorden was a graduate of the Harrisburg Academy.
He worked for Crown, Cork and Seal Corp. in Ohio then worked at Alpha Beta Stores in California.
Gorden enjoyed reading, watching golf and traveling.
Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Christine Griffith of Lewisburg; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Kratzer, Holly Wenrich, Amy Schwertfuehrer and Glenn Ackerman; and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Gail Ackerman.
Interment will be private in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.