Gordon R. Fultz Sr., 80, of McClure, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Oct. 26, 1942, in Pottstown, a son of the late Glenn and Grace (Hipple) Fultz. On July 7, 1976, he married the former Carol J. Smith who preceded him in death on Oct. 21, 2022.
Gordon was a graduate of West Snyder High School.
He worked at Laurel Locks Farm in Pottstown, Mattern’s Hatchery, Bickle Wood, T.C. Daubert, Nore Motor Freight, and PennDOT from where he retired.
Gordon was a life member of the McClure Fire Company, past member of the West End Sportsman’s Club, and was voted the McClure Citizen of the Year in 2000. He enjoyed hunting, racing, time at the cabin in New York, watching westerns, butchering, and feeding birds and rabbits from his front porch. Gordon especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Gordon (Annette) Fultz Jr. and Randy (Amy) Fultz Sr.; one daughter, Tracy (Tim) Ewing; two stepsons, Jesse (Ursula) Greenaway and Vince Greenaway; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, one brother, Gilbert Fultz; five half-siblings, one nephew, Matthew Litzinger, as well as other numerous nieces and nephews, great-niece, Alista Lebo whom he raised; and his dog, Zoey.
He was preceded in death by two half-siblings.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, with Pastor Dan Sellers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Gordon’s memory may be made to the McClure Volunteer Fire Company, 49 W. Specht St., McClure, PA 17841.