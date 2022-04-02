A 21-member Mental Health Safety Net Coalition sent a letter in February to lawmakers asking them to consider the governor’s proposed $36.6 million increase to mental health services as a starting point in budget negotiations.
The governor’s final budget for 2022-23 would allocate $36.6 million for county mental health base funds to support efforts to provide critical behavioral health services. He would also direct $75 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for support payments to help keep and hire new employees for qualifying home and community service providers.
“Literally, we need people contacting their legislators to support the $36.6 million,” said Sarah Eyster, the director of the Mental Health Division and eastern region rep for the Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association, one of the members of the coalition. “That won’t touch it. That’s just for maintenance. It won’t expand services, it’s not going to raise wages. It’s enough to maintain the system as it is today. It’s literally keeping the system on the thread that it’s been on for a decade.”
Eyster said the real need is upwards of $100 million.
In its letter, the coalition said services like community residential programs, family-based support, outpatient care and crisis intervention are critical needs and funding levels for them have a direct impact on communities.
“Yet for too many years, state funding for mental health services has lagged far behind its needs. Counties find themselves advocating to prevent funds from being cut instead of achieving the increases that are needed to catch up from years of underfunding,” according to the coalition’s letter.
This year, the association — which represents 200 providers of health and human services, including mental health — and other system stakeholders have teamed with the County Commissioner Association of Pennsylvania through the coalition, according to the letter, which urges participants and partners to engage legislators.
The letter said the time to act is now: “The reality is that the demand for service far outweighs capacity and rate structures to serve this population.”
Eyster said the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected an already troubling workforce shortage.
“Part of the workforce shortage is directly related to chronic underfunding, which continues,” Eyster said. “Executive leadership is working direct care and serving people in their programs for people who need chronic or long term care in their homes. Aids are hard to come by, doing really difficult work, and we’re competing with Dunkin Donunts, Walmart and Target. It’s much easier work. You’re not taking care of the person physically or mentally. The challenges are very different in the retail industry versus the person industry.”
Families are taking time to leave jobs to take care of their loved ones, said Eyster.
“We can’t get people to work in residential programs or we can’t keep therapists,” she said.
When these programs don’t have adequate staffing, programs downsize or close. This leads to people who need services unable to access care, she said.
When service access is not available, many people with mental health issues find themselves in the criminal justice system, homeless or taking their own lives. Those with mental health issues are typically the victim not a perpetrator of crimes, she said.
Kristen Houser, the deputy secretary for the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in the state Department of Human Services, said the proposed increase in the governor’s budget is the first time in at least 20 years that there’s been a proposal for more funds.
“We’re very hopeful that it happens. It’s very needed,” said Houser. “It’s distributed to counties based on a formula every year. That increase will be dispersed across all of the counties.”
The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) has a total proposed budget for state fiscal year of $6.87 billion. Several buckets of money make up this amount: HealthChoices Behavioral Health Program, Medical Assistance (Medicaid) Fee for Services (FFS) Program, Base Funding, Behavioral Health Special Initiative and six state hospitals and one restoration center, according to the Department of Human Services.
HealthChoices Behavioral Health Program take up the largest amount of that budget at $5.538 billion. HealthChoices is the name of Pennsylvania's managed care programs for Medical Assistance recipients. Through managed care organizations, eligible individuals receive quality physical and behavioral medical care, as well as long-term supports, according to the Department of Human Services.
Currently, 3.2 million individuals are enrolled in the program and eligible for services for HealthChoices Behavioral Health Program, according to the state Department of Human Services.
Categories of Service Covered Inpatient Claims, which ncludes claims received for inpatient admissions (Psychiatric and Drug and Alcohol) and Residential Treatment Facilities (RTF); Practitioner and Outpatient Claims, which ncludes claims for all outpatient services (Psych, D&A and Partial), Non-hospital D&A, Non-Accredited RTFs and Intensive Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) for children; other Claims, which includes claims for Ancillary (labs) or Community Support services, or claims received from any providers not included in the above; and serves individuals with serious mental illness (SMI) as well as those with addictions, according to the state Department of Human Services.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.