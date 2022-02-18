HARRISBURG — PA Governor Wolf recently congratulated the volunteers of Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) for their hard work and dedication. This program is made available through the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging.
Governor Wolf sited the 650 statewide volunteers that have contributed 35,000 hours of service providing valuable education and assistance to Medicare eligible individuals and their families last year. PA MEDI is dedicated to provide free, unbiased, personalized counseling to assist Medicare beneficiaries in making informed healthcare decisions.
The following volunteers have received certificates of appreciation: Ethel Ann Jones, Chyrl Gemberling, Darlene Rowe, Linden Geist, Donna Huntington and Thomas Eckhard.
PA MEDI is actively recruiting those interested in training to become a Certified Insurance Counselor or Presenter. If you would like to learn more, contact program coordinator Lyn Mathias at 570-837-1698 or lmathias@usaaa17.org