Grace A. Fruit, of Lewisburg, passed away May 9, 2021.
Born Dec. 1, 1918, in Union County, she was the daughter of the late Caroline (Royer) Baker and Edward C. Baker.
Grace graduated from Milton High School in 1936 and the Thompson Business School in Harrisburg. She worked as a stenographer and bookkeeper until her marriage. After her marriage, she devoted her time to raising her family, her love of flowers and gardening.
She is survived by a daughter, Von Auman McKay, of Lewisburg; a son, Delvin R. Fruit and wife Carmen, of Miami Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Delvin Sr., she was predeceased by a son, W. Barry Auman.
Due to the pandemic, there are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions in Grace’s name may be made to New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, 205 S. 14th St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. today, May 12, in Church Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. David McCarty officiating
John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, has care of the services.