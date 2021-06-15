Grace A. Weidensaul, 99, of Laurelton, entered into rest at 4:34 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Feb. 18, 1922, in Laurelton, a daughter of the late Arthur and Florence (Bickel) Keister. On Aug. 23, 1941, she married Percy C. Weidensaul, who preceded her in death July 22, 1993.
Grace was a 1941 graduate of the Hartley Township High School.
She was employed at Huntington Throwing Mills.
She was a member of Glen Iron Pilgrim Holiness Church.
Grace enjoyed crocheting, hunting, fishing, horseback riding in her younger years, and spending time at the senior center formerly in Laurelton.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Percival “Skip” and Beverly Weidensaul of Mifflinburg, and Richard Weidensaul of Laurelton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Harry Harter of Northumberland, and Annette and Joe Snyder of Millmont; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Dawn Keister of Millmont; 14 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Patricia Catherman and Vivian Weeder; and five sisters, Gladys Keister, Geraldine Royer, Loretta Kaler, Edith Middlesworth, and Dorothy Zimmerman.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Glen Iron Pilgrim Holiness Church, 4065 Creek Road, Millmont, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastor David Walter officiating.
Burial will be in Lincoln Chapel Cemetery, Laurelton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Glen Iron Pilgrim Holiness Church, 4065 Creek Road, Millmont PA, 17845.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
