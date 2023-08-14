Grace B. (Funk) Teats, 83, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest peacefully on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, surrounded by her family.
Grace was born April 11, 1940, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late John E. Funk and Sophia A. (Molyneux) (Funk) Forrey. On May 23, 1959, she married the love of her life, Donald C. Teats, who preceded her exactly 20 years ago on Aug. 11, 2003.
Grace attended Sunbury High School and was a homemaker who enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren when they were younger.
She was a member of AARP, Reliance Hose Company in Middleburg, and Richfield Ambulance League.
Her hobbies included crocheting, doing crafts, playing games, watching nature, having conversations, drawing, doing word searches and sudoku, listening to ‘50s music, particularly “Fats” Domino, watching Jimmy Swigart, and attending sporting events to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending precious time with her family.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Selena C.T. Shellenberger and Angela L. Stahr and her husband Herman H. Stahr Jr.; grandchildren, Skipper Shellenberger and his fiance’ Sabrey (Bree) Zimmerman and Christa Metz and her husband Christopher; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Shellenberger, Charlotte Shellenberger, Grace Shellenberger, and Carletta Metz; sister, Mary Shellenberger; numerous nieces and nephews; and her compassionate caregivers, Lori Auker, Nicole Lehman, Kiera Keister, Margaret Glass, Skipper Shellenberger, Paula Pannebaker, Kallie Cornwell, and the late Ruth Knouse.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, Donald; sisters, Betty Bostian, Romayne “Mayne” Funk, and Elizabeth “Liz” Hunt; brothers, George “Goose” Funk, Robert “Bobby” Funk, Daniel “Danny” Funk; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with the Rev. Jackie Heitmann officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Grace be forwarded to Comfort Quilts by Embrace the Journey, Spiritual Care Services, Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Grace’s caregivers for the generous and loving care they extended to their loving mother, and to Rev. Jackie Heitmann and the staff from Evangelical Community Hospital Pastoral Services and their “Embrace the Journey” volunteers for providing their love, time, and materials to provide comfort quilts for those loved ones transitioning in their journey. A notable and memorable quote from Rev. Jackie to Grace to have, “Half a Heart. Half a Soul.”