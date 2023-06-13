Grace C. (Swartz) Kauwell, 89, of Front Street, Sunbury, died at her home early Monday, June 12, 2023.
Born in Rush Township, Northumberland County, on Dec. 24, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Howard Sr. and Hazel (Pursel) Swartz. She spent most of her life in the Danville area, moving to Sunbury after the death of her husband, Kenneth L. Kauwell, on Oct. 25, 2020. She was a 1951 graduate of Danville High School.
Grace was employed by Geisinger Medical Center, Danville for 26 years retiring in 1993.
She was a member of St. Paul’s “Straubs” Lutheran Church.
Grace enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking and baking.
Surviving are a son, Glen L. Kauwell and his wife Cheryl of Sunbury; three grandsons, Jeremiah S. Kauwell and his wife Erika of Sunbury, Mark B. Kauwell of Shamokin, Peter A. Kauwell of Sunbury; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Kauwell and Adalyn Kauwell; two brothers, Ralph Swartz and his wife Margaret of Sunbury, Ray Swartz of Northumberland; three sisters, Dorothy, wife of Tony Kline of Northumberland, Mary, wife of Robert Fisher of Lewisburg, Evelyn, wife of Thomas Kearns of Danville, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville, followed by the funeral services at 2 p.m. with her pastor, Rev. Vickie Schaffner officiating.
Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.