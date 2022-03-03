Grace E. Finck, 93, formerly of New Columbia, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Born in White Deer on March 3, 1928, she was a daughter of the late John T. and Bertha (Ranck) Bennett. She was married to Blair L. Finck. Together they celebrated 69 years of marriage until his death in 2015.
Grace had worked for Milton Shoe Factory and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in New Columbia. She loved playing Bingo and was known for having a feisty spirit.
She is survived by two daughters, Janet (George Sr.) Napp of Milton, and Kathryn (Frank) Shearer of New Columbia; four grandchildren, George (Michelle) Napp Jr., Amanda (Chris) Fanning, Jessica (Brandon) Cohick, and Matthew (Melanie) Shearer; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa Miller, Olivia Manner, Jackson Manner, and Addison Cohick; a great-great-grandson, J.B. Miller; and a sister, Doris Heffelfinger of Milton.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Robert Fisher, Warren Bennett, William Bennett, Edward Bennett and Ambrose Bennett; and a sister, Kathryn Reibsome.
Following Grace’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.