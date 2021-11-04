Grace “Pinky” Helen Antol, 91, of Mifflinburg since 2008, entered into rest at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at home.
She was born Aug. 12, 1930, in Fords, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Robert M. and Grace (Semok) Kovacs. On Oct. 14, 1950, she married Eugene M. Antol, who survives.
Grace was a 1947 graduate of Woodbridge High School in New Jersey.
She and her husband were long-time support staff of the Saints, Garfield Cadets, and the Sunrisers Drum and Bugle Corps, in New Jersey.
Grace enjoyed sewing and baking.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 71 years are one son Michael Antol of Edison, New Jersey; one daughter, Patty Antol of Piscataway, New Jersey; two grandchildren, Erin Antol and Ron Berardocco; two great-grandchildren, Joey and Anthony Berardocco; three siblings and their spouses, Robert and Kathleen Kovacs of Mifflinburg, Joan and Raymond Peterson of Mifflinburg, and Geraldine and Walter Dworak of Edison.
She was preceded in death by one son, Eugene Antol; and one sister, Roberta Toth.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, 44 Green St., Woodbridge, NJ.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Cloverleaf Memorial Park, Garden Mausoleum, US-1 & Route 35, Woodbridge, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
