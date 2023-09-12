Brosius

Grace Brosius

Grace I. Brosius, 89, of Hallowing Run Road, Sunbury, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Grace was born Aug. 26, 1934, in Snyder County, a daughter of the late Calvin and Annie (Maurer) Mull. On Oct. 3, 1950, she married Donald J. Brosius, who preceded her in death.

She worked as a seamstress for several local sewing factories.

Grace was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

She was a grandparent for Oaklyn Elementary School for 16 years.

Grace enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing.

She is survived by one son and two daughters-in-law, Randy E. and Joyce A. Brosius of Port Trevorton, and Nancy L. Brosius of Sunbury; three daughters and one son-in-law, Susan Kogut and Chloe E. Brosius, both of Sunbury, Cora and Roy Beck III of Paxinos; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Donald L. Brosius; two daughters, Sandra Stroud and Barbara M. Brosius, and 11 brothers and sisters.

Friends and family may visit from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor David Keyworth officiating.

Interment will be private in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.

