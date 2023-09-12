Grace I. Brosius, 89, of Hallowing Run Road, Sunbury, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Grace was born Aug. 26, 1934, in Snyder County, a daughter of the late Calvin and Annie (Maurer) Mull. On Oct. 3, 1950, she married Donald J. Brosius, who preceded her in death.
She worked as a seamstress for several local sewing factories.
Grace was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
She was a grandparent for Oaklyn Elementary School for 16 years.
Grace enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing.
She is survived by one son and two daughters-in-law, Randy E. and Joyce A. Brosius of Port Trevorton, and Nancy L. Brosius of Sunbury; three daughters and one son-in-law, Susan Kogut and Chloe E. Brosius, both of Sunbury, Cora and Roy Beck III of Paxinos; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Donald L. Brosius; two daughters, Sandra Stroud and Barbara M. Brosius, and 11 brothers and sisters.
Friends and family may visit from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor David Keyworth officiating.
Interment will be private in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.