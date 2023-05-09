Grace I. Shaffer, 77, of 101 W. Sunbury St., Shamokin, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Dec. 7, 1945, in Shamokin, to the late Walter and Ellen (Shankweiler) Shaffer. She graduated from Shamokin High School. Grace worked at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Harrisburg.
She was a member of 7th Street Methodist Church, Shamokin, sang in the choir and participated on the church board. Grace enjoyed reading, going out to eat and spending time with her family.
Grace is survived by a sister, Betty Long and her husband John of Sunbury, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Ann Shaffer and Ellen Elaine Shaffer; and an infant brother.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor, with the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Elder Paul Dressler officiating.
Burial will follow the service in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.
