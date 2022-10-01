Grace L. Kohl, 90, Danville

Grace L. “Amazing Grace” Kohl, 90 of Justin Drive, Danville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Northumberland a daughter of the late Bartholomew J. and Ursula Elizabeth (Bitler) James. On May 26, 1973, she married Paul M. Kohl who preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2020.
Grace was a 1952 graduate of Danville High School. She was employed with Furman Foods, Northumberland in their Research and Development department and retired after 30 years of service.
Mrs. Kohl was a member of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Riverside, and recently attended Trinity United Methodist Church, Northumberland.
Grace was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Danville, Tuckahoe Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and Fire Police, Pomona Grange and enjoyed spending time with friends at the Northumberland/Point Twp. Senior Action Center.
She enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening. Grace also enjoyed riding four wheelers going camping and was well traveled, visiting many U.S. states and countries abroad. Her greatest joy in life, however, was spending time with her family.
Grace is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, James F. and Judy A. Bower of Goode, Va.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mae Louise and Terry A. Patterson of St. Petersburg, Fla., Sandra Lee and William S. Derr of Watsontown; grandchildren, Jaime and husband Rob, Julie, Jennifer and husband Billy, Deniel and husband Gary, Dexter and fiance, Lindsay; step-grandchildren, Willie and Keri; great-grandchildren, T. J., Jessey, Mason, Zayn, Olivia, Logan, Xavier, Alysa, Anna and Garrett; step-great-grandchildren, Gunnar, Zachary, Parris and Gabby and her many nieces and nephews including her special niece, Liz Gaugler, who visited with her most Sundays.
Completing her family circle, Grace was preceded in death by her brothers, Bartholomew, Daniel, William and Paul James and sisters, Mercy Furman, Mary Elizabeth Gratz Reichard and Ursula Lehman.
There will be no funeral services.
Contributions in Grace’s memory may be made to Heart to Hand Ministries, C/O Woody Wolfe, 733 E. Front Street, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.