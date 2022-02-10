Grace Marie (Arnold) Pennebaker, 99 years, seven months and six days, of Welty Home for the Aged, Wheeling, W.Va., and formerly of Penns Creek, entered her eternal home in Heaven united again with her husband, the late Chester T. Pennebaker, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
She was born July 3, 1922, in Millersburg, to the late Charles and Maggie (Brown) Arnold.
Surviving are two daughters, Maxine (Joseph) Hicks of Bridgeport, Ohio, and Shirley (Randy) Hess of Middleburg; a son, George (Ann) Pennebaker, of Millerstown; a daughter-in-law, Fern Pennebaker of Mount Pleasant Mills; 10 grandchildren, Tammy (Adam) Lucey, Tonya Hicks, Rhonda Hess, Karen Hess, Brenda (Bob) Engle, Teresa (Thomas) Joy, Christine (Glenn) Rice, Patricia (Chris) Martin, Randy Pennebaker and Donna Ehrenzeller; 17 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild arriving in June; two sisters, Katie Goodling of Brookline Manor, Mifflintown, and Charlotte Yerger of Avoca. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Luther, John, Cloyd, Harold, and Charles Jr. Arnold and Dervin Hupp, Bertha Silks, Gladys Sives, Thelma and Pearl Miller.
She was the oldest member of the Mountain Road God’s Missionary Church, Penns Creek.
Grace was a devoted housewife. She loved to bake, cook, and work with her flowers and garden. She enjoyed the monthly ladies missionary meetings, and making crafts for mission groups. She was a cook at Penn View Bible Institute, Penns Creek, from 1970-1974, and cooked for church camps during the summers of 1972-1985 including Mount of Blessing, Penns Creek, Beulah Camp, and Port Matilda.
A viewing will be held Sunday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mountain Road God’s Missionary Church, Penns Creek, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Alan K. Walter officiating.
Burial will be in the Evangelical Methodist Cemetery, Richfield.
A special thank you to the entire staff at Welty Home, Wheeling; director, Tess Gaudino; director of nursing, Susie Dailar; and all the nurses, nurses aides, activity aides, dietary, housekeeping and maintenance department. Your kindness and hospitality to our family went beyond anyone’s expectations.
The care that was extended to mother and kindness shown to her family will never be forgotten. You were all family to her and she loved you very much. Thank you to Valley Hospice for the services provided to her.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Blessing Camp, c/o: Eric Susan, 494 Shady Road, New Columbia, PA 17856, or the Mountain Road God’s Missionary Church, 1532 Mountain Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.