Grace W. Yost, 88, a lifelong resident of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 15, 1934, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Max and Mary May (Bumgardner) Wagner. On Dec. 22, 1954, she married Robert W. Yost who preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2017. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Grace was a 1952 graduate of Lewisburg High School and spent most of her life raising and caring for her family.
She was a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
Grace was also a member of the Lewisburg Chapter 394 Order of the Eastern Star and a lifetime member of the Kratzer-Dull American Legion Post 182 Ladies Auxiliary, Lewisburg
She enjoyed her animals, but most of all loved spending time with family.
Grace is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, John and Vicki Yost, of Lewisburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and David Baker, of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Kelsey (Brandon) Imler, Austin Yost, Zachary Baker and Jordan (Kathy) Baker; and one great-grandson, Tobias Baker.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four sisters and two brothers.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Lewisburg Cemetery.
Contributions in Grace’s memory may be made to either the United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Rd., Lewisburg, PA 17837, or to a charity of one’s choice.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.