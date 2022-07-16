SUNBURY — Famed singer Sheryl Crow hit the stage in Sunbury in front of a packed audience of about 4,000 at Spyglass Ridge Winery Saturday night.
Crow sang all her hits, including “All I Wanna Do Is Have Some Fun” and “If It Makes You Happy,” to the crowd of singing fans.
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb was certainly happy the night went well.
“We are always happy to see everyone come out and enjoy music and wine,” he said. “Tonight was no different and we thank everyone for their continued support.”
Crow, who released a documentary on her life in March, hit the music scene in the late-’80s and by 1994 had already won Grammy awards for “All I Wanna Do.”
Crow did it again in 1996 when she won best female rock album for her hit song “If It Makes You Happy.”
Crow spoke to the Sunbury crowd and said she was glad to be in town.
“Are you all ready for a fun night,” Crow asked the crowd to a thunderous applause.
Crow played until around 10 p.m.
“It’s great to see faces again,” Crow said. “We missed this.”