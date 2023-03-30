Grant L. Yetter Jr., 55, of Quarry Road, Beavertown, passed away Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Aug. 12, 1967, in Lewistown, a son of Diana L. (Bennage) Yetter of Beavertown and the late Grant L. Yetter Sr. He was a graduate of West Snyder High School and on Dec. 23, 2013, he married the former Tamara L. Gordon who survives.
Grant was an over-the-road truck driver and also an owner/operator.
He enjoyed fishing, and found his greatest joy in his family, especially his two generations of nieces and nephews.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a brother, Russell (LaDonna) Yetter; and three sisters, Charlene (Wayne) Catherman, Kimberly (Justin) Lewis, and Kathryn (Jerry) Lewis.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.
Private burial will be in Hassinger's (White) Cemetery, Middleburg.