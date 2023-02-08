Grant N. Hollenbach, of Selinsgrove (Kratzerville), entered eternal rest Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, after fighting a courageous battle to live over the past two years. He was born Feb. 3, 1935, in Jackson Township, Snyder County, to the late Roy N. and Leila M. (Sassaman) Hollenbach.
Growing up on the family farm, Grant never drifted far away from the farming lifestyle. He graduated from Selinsgrove Area High School in 1953. He served in the United States Army in Seoul, South Korea from 1957-1959, and was in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1964. He was a life member of the Kratzerville Fire Company, a member of the New Berlin American Legion, and a member of the Selinsgrove VFW. He served as the judge of the Jackson Township Election Board for several decades. In 1961, he married his bride, Nancy Lloyd, and together they shared nearly 62 years together as husband and wife.
Grant worked in various professions, including clerking for auctions for several auctioneers. He began working for Pennsylvania House in 1967, and from 1968 through 1996 he worked in the mailroom, retiring as the supervisor of the mailroom. Following retirement, he worked part-time for several years in maintenance at The Bon Ton. In 1963, he helped to establish the Kratzerville Fire Police, serving as captain for nearly 59 years, with a formal retirement and recognition in June 2021.
Family was the pride of Grant’s life. He is survived by two sons, James Grant (Sally) of Loudonville, Ohio, and Jeffrey (Jenn) of Northumberland; grandchildren, Jade (Frankie) Guida of Allentown, Jordan (Nicole) of Danville, Gwyneth and Schuyler of Loudonville, Ohio, and Jacob of Northumberland; brothers, Paul and Jay (Jane) of Winfield, Ray of Lewisburg; and sister, Shirley (Ronnie) Rishel of Rebersburg; brothers-in-law, Harold Lloyd of Lewisburg, Gene (Laurabelle) Lloyd of West Milton, Paul Watson of Turbotville, Melvin (Joanne) Lloyd and Lawrence (Bonnie) Lloyd of Milton, Earl Frantz of Winfield, Roy (Diane) Lloyd and Roger (Sylvia) Lloyd of Mifflinburg; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Hollenbach of Danville and Stella Marie Marks of New Columbia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl and Dale; sisters, Gertrude Snyder, Mae Watson, Virginia Frantz and an infant sister; brothers-in-law, Harry Snyder and Maurice Marks; sisters-in-law, Mary Kemberling, Alice Hollenbach, Grace Hollenbach, Pearl Hollenbach, Velma Lloyd and Dorothy Lloyd; and granddaughter, Jasmine Hollenbach.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at UPMC Williamsport and the Gatehouse for their compassionate care and support at the end of Grant’s life.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4298 Route 204, Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick White officiating.
Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Kratzerville with full military honors accorded by the Selinsgrove American Legion Post No. 25 and the Selinsgrove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6631.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (Kratzerville) or the Kratzerville Fire Company, 62 Fire Hall Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 in Grant’s memory.