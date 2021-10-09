NORTHUMBERLAND — Jeff Bardall placed a flag at the grave of his great-grandfather Levi A. LaForm on Saturday during a ceremony to honor the last surviving Civil War soldier in Northumberland County.
Bardall, of Danville, had no idea he was related to LaForm until a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Camp No. 503, Sunbury, called him three weeks ago to tell him of the dedication ceremony they were holding in LaForm’s honor at Riverview Cemetery in Northumberland where he was laid to rest following his death at the age of 99 on Nov. 7, 1940.
“It was very surprising,” said Bardall’s son, Jared Bardall, of Danville, who also attended the morning ceremony with his wife, Kimberly. “I definitely want to look up more information about him.”
Sergeant LaForm was a color sergeant of the 53rd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry who fought in Gettysburg and was involved in 22 major engagements, said Greg Kline, a patriotic instructor with Camp 503.
Raised in Milton and McEwensville, LaForm settled in Northumberland after his honorable discharge from the military where he and his wife, Esther, had seven children and he worked as a railroad track laborer.
The flags at Northumberland schools were lowered to half staff the day of LaForm’s funeral out of respect for the veteran, Kline said.
Among the attendees at Saturday’s ceremony where a marker was installed recognizing LaForm as the county’s last surviving Civil War soldier were state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver and Buzz Meachum, a Northumberland resident who cleaned several of the older veterans tombstones near LaForm’s grave.
“I started doing it as a hobby four years ago,” said Meachum, a Vietnam veteran, who figures he’s cleaned about 400 tombstones in cemeteries around the Valley.
Looking out at the small crowd assembled at LaForm’s grave, Meachum said he wished more children were present.
“This is an important part of American history,” he said.
Jeff Bardall agreed and said he’s appreciative of the honor bestowed on his great-grandfather.
“It means a lot. It’s history and family,” he said.
Similar ceremonies are planned for next year to honor the last surviving Civil War soldier in Snyder County, Jairus Roush, who is buried in Kreamer Cemetery, and the last Union County soldier, Jacob Sierer Boop, who is buried in Mifflinburg Cemetery, Kline said.