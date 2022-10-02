The beautiful late summer weather enhanced the reception honoring Green Dragon Foundation volunteers and donors at Fero Vineyards and Winery on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18. The event room at Fero features large floor-to-ceiling windows which were open for the reception. The room was decorated with poster collages of myriad activities throughout the District. The Green Dragon Foundation has been instrumental in enhancing the educational experience for all students and teachers.
I was greeted by neighbor Steve Glock when I checked in. We spent a few minutes catching up on neighborhood goings-on. Steve’s wife, GDF executive director Ann Glock was circulating. Ann and Steve’s daughter, Abby Beswick, said “Hi” as we passed each other.
I waved to Bob Kallin, GDF chair. We’ve seen each other at numerous events in the past few weeks. Fero Winery owners, Daneen and Chuck Zeleski, were welcoming the guests as they walked by.
I always enjoy seeing friends I haven’t seen since the “before times.” One though, I hadn’t seen in many years — Helen Heaton Hower, who retired from the District was my daughter’s violin teacher. It was a joy to catch up and to reminisce.
Walt Bruce and Betty Steffensen arrived and were chatting with Nikki Weber and Kenneth Bolig. Everyone was enjoying this delightful afternoon.
I have seen Bernadine Richard at multiple events lately and we laughed about it when we saw each other again. I spoke with Barb and Gary Baylor. We talked about the recent auction held at the Public Library for Union County.
The wine offerings included Bison Roots Orange, similar to Pinot Grigio. Delicious! Water and soft drinks were also offered as was a delectable array of food. Guests enjoyed fresh shrimp, assorted cheese and fruit platters, a veggie tray/crudities, and a Mediterranean tray featuring olives, hummus, pita, roasted peppers, and artichokes. Desserts featured cookies and brownies.
Guests On the Scene included Don Steele, Julie Kramm, Suzy and Gale Reish, Mary and Jeff Csernica, LASD interim superintendent Cathy Moser, Carmen and Jon Terry, Marayam and Usman Bajwa, Ken and Corey Jusko, Jennifer Neuman March, and Melinda Fisher Yoder.
The program began with Bob Kallin welcoming everyone and thanking the guests for attending and having the opportunity to recognize donors and volunteers. The GDF enhances the student experience and provides support to students, teachers, and staff, with a focus on students. In 2021-22 $589,000. was raised. The Funds were used for the Brandon Kramm Memorial Baseball Field, the summer reading program, the visiting poet at Linntown, the spring musical, and the summer snack-pack program, among other programs. The GDF doesn’t determine the priorities for GDF funds. The schools make the selections.
Bob introduced teacher Mike Creeger and student Olivia Hockenbrock. Each spoke about the PA Future Business Leaders program. Mike has been a Social Studies teacher in Lewisburg for 20 years. Thanks to the GDF, Mike was able to take students to Hershey for the FBLA conference, to compete. This experience gave them the opportunity to learn from and speak with students and teachers from many different schools. Mike told everyone, “You changed lives and made things so much better for every kid.” Many competitors attended private schools and were impressed with the Lewisburg students. Out of 26 LAHS students, 24 qualified for States. Well done to all!
LASD board president Dr. Virginia Zimmerman spoke next and offered the Board’s thanks to the generosity of all who support the GDF.
Jennifer Shabahang, GDF board vice-chair ended the program by recognizing all GDF volunteers. Those present received a thank-you gift. Jen then announced the GDF Volunteer of the Year. The award was presented to Abby Gulden-Luthi who has been a tireless volunteer, beginning in 2017 as president of the Lewisburg Elementary Parent Student Association. She has been part of the GDF Dragon’s Den Fundraising Steering Committee and helped raise 4341,478. toward its goal of $525,000.
Abby became emotional as she accepted her award. She especially thanked her husband, John Luthi, and her four children, and gave a shout-out to Ann Glock, saying that “Ann is a joy to work with.” Abby received a plaque and the GDF will make a $1000. gift to LASD in Abby’s honor.
What a wonderful way to end a wonderful afternoon.
Thanks to all who have made the Green Dragon Foundation a success, as it continues to enhance the educational experience of Lewisburg’s students.
