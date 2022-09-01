When Lewisburg entered last season as the two-time defending Class 2A state team champion and had the bulk of the 2021 team back, Green Dragons coach Tom Hess unabashedly talked about the likelihood of a three-peat.
But what about a four-peat, coach?
Trying to balance optimism with realism, Hess will first take a good look at early-season performances.
The team’s bell cow, Jacob Hess, the oldest of the three Hess brothers (and the coach’s sons) has graduated, but Hess’ cupboard is far from bare. There are certainly enough leftovers to feast on much of the competition in 2022.
“I don’t want to be one of those coaches who always projects too high,” Hess said. “I’m not a believer in just throwing things out there without really thinking.’’
The Green Dragons also lost Bryce Ryder and Conner Murray from the championship team. But brothers senior Thomas and sophomore Jonathan Hess and junior Kieran Murray are among those returning.
“We have a good team, and we really have districts in mind and to continue that and see if we can win five in a row,” coach Hess said
Hess said he will gauge what they do in the invitationals and probably wait for a few meets before setting state goals, but he added, “I can say that we’re going to be a heck of a team this year.”
But before they get to the postseason, Lewisburg should be challenged by a loaded Danville squad as they go for that fifth conference crown.
Ironmen coach Jeff Brandt returns four of his top five scorers from last year’s team, losing only Evan Klinger to graduation, and the Ironmen beat everyone except Lewisburg and Williamsport and finished 12th in the state.
“We have a nice group of seniors returning and our times should be faster than they were last year,” Brandt said.
Junior Dane Spahr and seniors Rory Lieberman, Jonah Weaver and Nate Germay should lead the pack for the Ironmen, all with state championship meet experience.
Brandt said, “I think we have a shot (to beat Lewisburg), but they are going to be really strong with the two Hesses back. I think we have the talent and I think we have the mindset that we can do well.”
He added, “We need to keep everybody healthy, and everybody has to be ready to go.”
Milton coach Jonathan Dick missed last season as he was traveling abroad with his family, but he is anxious to get back with the team.
He said the Black Panthers will be led by junior Ryan Bickhart.
“After a breakout track season, Ryan will be motivated to improve his finish at Hershey from a year ago,” Dick said.
He added, “Sophomore Rex Farr has also put himself in a position where he will turn some heads this fall.“
Rounding out a strong four, junior Jude Sterling is coming back from a spring injury and senior Brad Newcomer is rounding into form as well, the coach said.
Dick said those four are surrounded by a nice group of younger athletes and “we are just waiting for one of them to grow into a strong fifth runner.’’
Veteran Shikellamy coach Jim Bell is counting on two of last spring’s top track performers to return and lead an otherwise inexperience cross country squad this year.
“(Senior) Tim Gale and (sophomore) Sam Hennett will lead our inexperienced group,’’ said Bell, whose team finished 15-4 last season.
Junior Mason Cianflone is another track standout who could have a good season, said Bell, adding that junior Kaleb Kline is improving.
Coach Brent Beiler has a young team, but the goal will be to improve on last year’s 13-5 record.
He said the coaches have been working hard to challenge them.
“We have a lot of new talent, and we are excited to see how they perform this year. We hope to earn many PRs throughout the season and perform well at theDistrict meet,” he added.
The top returning Seals are senior Zach Wentz, junior Derick Blair and sophomore Gabe Shaeffer.
Shamokin coach Darvey Bressi, with a year under his belt as a head coach said, “We have a few returning letter-winners who have progressed very well for us throughout the season last year. They have all been putting in the summer work and are looking forward to a great season.’’
The Indians return their top five runners from last year’s district meet: junior Owen Amato, senior Anthony Feudale, junior Jace Shipe and sophomore Westin Mutschler.
The other division teams are Williamsport, Jersey Shore, Central Mountain
Division II
Most of the Valley teams in this division are hurting for numbers and will be looking to build toward the individual competition in the postseason with defending state champion Hughesville looking like the cream of the crop again.
Warrior Run, coming off a 10-8 season, is looking to improve on its fourth-place finish in the district meet last year, said coach Corey Dufrene.
He said the top returners are senior Sage Dunkleberger and juniors Sienna Dunkleberger, Kelsey Hoffman and Lillian Wertz. He added that new runners looking contribute include Claire Dufrene, Keiara Shaffer and Brenna Pick.
First-year Midd-West coach Jen Hummel is one runner short of being able to score in meets. Her top returners are junior Anden Aitkins and sophomore Ben Hummel.
“We hope to improve our times throughout the season and have individuals place at districts,” Hummel said.
Mifflinburg coach Jeff Kiss has just enough runners to score in a dual, with five.
“We don’t have a large group, but they are a hard-working team,” Kiss said. “The returners are coming into the season ahead of where they were last year, and the new runners are adapting to the longer race distance from junior high.”
Noting that Hughesville and Lewisburg each won state titles and Danville finished fourth in the state last year, Kiss aid, “District 4 is one of the strongest districts for cross country and competition week in and week out will be very challenging.”
Mount Carmel has a small but talented team led by seniors Kris Kalbarchick and Jackson Gensemer and junior Caleb Gensemer, coach Brenda Moser said.
“We have numbers to field a complete team, but we are young as far as talent,” Moser said.
“With having no wins the past few years due to lack of numbers, our goal is to stay healthy and compete as a team so that we can pick up some wins. These boys are excited to get a win for themselves this season,” Moser said.
Two first-year seniors joined the team this year in Evan Bronkoskie and Zack Zerbe while freshmen Josh Siegrist and Daniel Vincenzes came up from the junior high program.
Southern Columbia coach Kristen Diehl is also one runner shy of a full team, led by seniors Jacob Davis and Brendan Santore.
Diehl said the Tigers’ main strength is “a core group of key returning athletes.”
In addition to the Spartans, the other teams in the division are Montoursville, Central Columbia, Bloomsburg and Loyalsock.