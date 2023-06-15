The Daily Item
Lewisburg, which went unbeaten until falling to fellow unbeaten Central Columbia in the District 4 team finals, placed four players on The Daily Item’s tennis all-star squad.
District 4 singles finalist Will Cecchini leads the team along with Player of the Year Eddie Monaco. Cecchini, a sophomore, reached the district singles finals — as the seventh seed — and reached the semifinals with Sarthak Vishwakarma. He finished the regular season 15-1 in singles and helped the Green Dragons reach the District 4 Team final as well.
Other Green Dragons making the first team are Greyson Azeredo, Alexey Rosenberg and Vishwakarma.
Vishwakarma and Rosenberg played No. 1 doubles for Lewisburg, going 9-1 as a pair. In districts, Rosenberg and Azaredo reached the second round as a pair, while Vishwakarma paired up with Cecchini to reach the semis, where they lost in three sets.
Other first-team picks are Danville’s Luke Friscia, Nick Petrick and Shikellamy’s Luke Fatool.
As a junior, Friscia won a dozen matches at No. 1 singles. He advanced to the District 4 quarterfinals in singles and doubles. Petrick and Friscia upset a seeded pair to reach the quarterfinals there.
Fatool went 12-5 at No. 3 singles for Shikellamy.
First Team
Will Cecchini, Lewisburg ... Sophomore reached the District 4 singles finals as the seventh seed where he lost to teammate Eddie Monaco ... Also reached the D4 doubles semifinals with teammate Sarthak Vishwakarma ... Finished the regular season 15-1 in singles ... Has 29 singles wins over first two years.
Luke Friscia, Danville ... Junior won a dozen singles matches at top singles spot ... Reached quarterfinals D4 singles tournament two straight-set wins ... Teamed up with Nick Petrick to reach doubles quarterfinals, including a three-set win over the No. 8 seed.
Greyson Azeredo, Lewisburg ... Reached second round of districts in doubles with partner Alexey Rosenberg ... Helped lead Lewisburg to unbeaten regular season and spot in D4 team final as the No. 3 singles players ... Went 7-2 in regular season in singles.
Sarthak Vishwakarma ... Teamed up with Will Cecchini to reach District 4 Doubles semifinals where they lost in three sets ... Played at No. 1 doubles for Green Dragons’ squad that finished regular season unbeaten ... Went 9-1 with teammate Alexey Rosenberg.
Alexey Rosenberg, Lewisburg ... Teamed up with Greyson Azeredo to earn eighth seed at district doubles tournament ... During regular season, went 9-1 with teammate Sakarth Vishwakarma.
Nick Petrick, Danville ... Played No. 2 singles for a Danville squad that nine matches ... Advanced to District 4 quarterfinals in doubles with teammate Luke Friscia ... Pair beat No. 8 seed in second round of districts before losing to eventual district champions.
Luke Fatool, Shikellamy ... 12-5 at No. 3 singles for a Braves team that won eight matches ... Eighth-best regular season win percentage in singles in District 4 ... Played in District 4/6 3A doubles tournament with teammate Fernando Nunez.
Honorable Mention
Danville: Nick Hand, Rocco Richards, Collin Cummins, Luke Hilkert
Lewisburg: Grant Rowe, Daniel Ren.
Mifflinburg: Matthew Blake, Andrew Blake.
Milton: Trace Witter, Deven Shoemaker.
Selinsgrove: Austin Imhoof, McAlister DeFazio
Shikellamy: Jack Weaver, Micah Moyer.