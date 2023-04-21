MILLERSBURG — Kyle Corkle, Tyler Sherman, Sam Myers, and Bryce Danko each ran twice for the Wildcats during the TVL contest.
Gage Wirth and Gavin Jones recorded two RBIs each. Wirth hit a home run as he goes 1-for-3 at the plate, while Jones goes 1-for-2. On the mound Jones had two strikeouts and threw a 0.54 strike percentage.
Greenwood 11, St. Joseph's 1 (5 innings)
St. Joseph's;000;10 — 1-6-3
Greenwood;212;42 — 11-13-0
WP: Gavin Jones. LP: S.Gigante.
Greenwood: Gage Wirth 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Kyle Corkle 1-for-3, double, 2 runs; Tyler Sherman 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Sam Myers 2-for-4, 2 runs; Jones 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Bryce Danko 2-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Hunter Harris-Kline 1-for-3, run, RBI; Nico Naimo 2-for-2, RBI; Michael Hoy 2-for-3; LeRoy Brofee 1 run.
St. Joseph's: Warner 1-for-3; Knasowitz 2-for-2, run; Welsh 1-for-1; R.Gigante 1-for-2, RBI; C.Guss 1-for-1.