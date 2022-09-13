BOALSBURG — All three of the Wildcats' goals came in the second half as Greenwood (3-0-1) knocks of St Joesph Catholic Academy in TVL play. Lucas Beaver ended the game with a goal and an assist. Nick Stuck and Sam Myers scored the other two goals in the game.
The Wildcats travel to Halifax for their next game on Thursday.
Greenwood 3, St. Joseph Catholic Academy 0
Second half
G-Lucas Beaver, 50m; G-Nick Stuck (Beaver), 68m; G-Sam Myers (Gage Wirth), 75m.
Shots: G 13-7. Corners: G 5-3. Saves: Saint Joseph 10 (Colin Simander); Greenwood 7 (Pate Anderson).