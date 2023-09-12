BOALSBURG — Mason Preston assisted on Nick Stuck's first half goal, and scored a goal of his own in the second half during the TVL contest. Trey Troutman scored the other goal for the Wildcats.
Greenwood (3-0-1, 2-0-1) had the advantage in shots 18-1, and corners 8-1.
Greenwood 3, St. Joseph's 0
First Half
G: Nick Stuck (Mason Preston), 32'.
Second Half
G: Trey Troutman, 60'; G: Preston (Ben Brinser), 67'.
Shots: G 18-1. Corners: G 8-1. Saves: Saint Joseph's 15 (Luke Duckworth); Greenwood 1 (Pate Anderson).