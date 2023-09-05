MILLERSTOWN — Nick Stuck scored three of Greenwood's four goals in its TVL win over East Juniata. Evan Rice dished out two assists during the game.
Clark Ritzman and Simon Svicky scored both of East Juniata's goals in the second half. Goalie Kelton Bonell had nine saves in the loss.
Greenwood 4, East Juniata 2
First Half
G: Nick Stuck (evan Rice), 7:00; G: Stuck (Riley Hoffman), 13:00; G: LeRoy Brofee (Rice), 36:00/
Second Half
EJ: Clark Ritzman (Isaac Shelly), 50:00; G: Stuck (Jeff Bubb), 53:00; EJ: Simon Svicky, 60:00.
Shots: G 13-6. Corners: G 6-3. Saves: East Juniata 9 (Kelton Bonell); Greenwood 4 (Pate Anderson).