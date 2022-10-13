MIDDLEBURG — Sam Myers and Gage Wirth scored all four of Greenwood's goals as they knock off Midd-West in non-conference action. The Wildcats (13-2-1) will end the regular season with a TVL game this afternoon against Line Mountain.
Easton Erb scored the Mustangs' only goal of the game with under two and a half minutes remaining in the first half. Midd-West falls to 9-7-1 and will finish the season at Central Mountain this coming Wednesday.
Greenwood 4, Midd-West 1
First half
G-Sam Myers, 11:18; G-Myers. 36:26; MW-Easton Erb, 37:42; G-Gage Wirth, 39:18.
Second half
G-Wirth (Myers), 60:16.
Shots: G 10-7. Corners: Tie 3-3. Saves: Greenwood 7; Midd-West 7.