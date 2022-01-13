NEWPORT - Greenwood (5-4 overall, 3-2 Tri-Valley) blowouts Newport (0-8 overall, 0-5 Tri-Valley) in conference play.
Leah Ritzman and Ella Seiber each scored in double figures for the Wildcats, while L.Plank and E.Weidonhammer scored Newport's six total points in the game.
GREENWOOD 41, NEWPORT 6
Greenwood (5-4) 41
Maya Gantt 1 0-0 2, Ella Seiber 4 2-4 10, Bekah Brisner 2 2-6 6, Sophia Jezewski 1 0-2 2, Leah Ritzman 6 0-0 12, Sarah Pennay 4 1-2 9. Team totals: 18 5-14 41.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Sophie Myers, Katelyn Crup, Nyssa Yoder, Jalicia Johnson, Makayla Shoop.
Newport (0-8) 6
L.Otslott 0 0-2 0, L.Plank 2 0-0 4, E.Weidonhammer 1 0-0 2. Team totals: 3 0-2 6.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: C. Weidonhammer, E.Mayeresky, M.Patterson, M.Foltz, K.Sanders, Ba Kuhn, S.Daniels, P.Goerman, N.Caudle, Br Kuhn, J.Fleisher.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;22;11;1;7 — 41
Newport;0;2;4;0 — 6