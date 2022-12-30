DUNCANNON — Tyler Sherman (16) and Sam Myers (11) both scored in double figures as they combine for 27 points and lead Greenwood to a victory in the PECO Championship game at Susquenita on Friday night.
PECO Championship Game
at Susquenita H.S.
Greenwood 44, Newport 23
Greenwood (7-0) 44
Kyle Corkle 2 0-1 4; Gage Wirth 1 0-0 2; Sam Myers 5 0-0 11; Braden Sarver 4 0-1 9; Wilson Hartley 1 0-0 2; Tyler Sherman 8 0-1 16. Totals: 21 0-3 44.
3-point goals: Myers, Sarver.
Did not score: Gabe Naimo, Luke Taylor, Ben Brinser, John Taylor, Alex Bubb, Sam Watts.
Newport 23
Ruben Moreno 1 0-0 2; Teo Garcia 0 1-2 1; Tyler Gardner 1 0-0 3; Zach Bellis 1 0-0 3; Josh Bellis 1 1-2 3; Shane Lamprey 3 1-2 7; Ryder Wands 0 0-2 0; Evan Still 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 3-8 23.
3-point goals: Z.Bellis, Gardner.
Did not score: Braden Barrick, Logan Burns, Christian Walter, Evan Fleisher.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;13;12;13;6 — 44
Newport;0;7;9;7 — 23