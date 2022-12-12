MILLERSTOWN — Jordan Stroup (15), Ella Seiber (13), and Sophia Jezewski (10) all scored in double figures for Greenwood (2-1 overall, 1-0 TVL) in a blowout victory over Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy in TVL action.
Greenwood 50, St. Joseph's Catholic 18
Greenwood (2-1) 50
Jordan Stroup 6 0-1 15; Sophie Myers 1 3-4 5; Katelyn Crup 1 1-2 3; Ella Seiber 6 0-0 13; Sophia Jezewski 4 2-2 10; Leah Ritzman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 6-8 50.
3-point goals: Stroup 3, Seiber.
Did not score: Grace Miller, Isabel Amey, Morgan Hale, Bekah Brinser.
St.Joseph's Catholic 18
Katie Pase 1 0-0 2; Monika Peters 1 0-0 2; Ava Calistri 1 0-0 2; Aubrey Yartz 5 0-1 10; Sara McElhinny 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 0-1 18.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Maria Straub, Brandi Carmack, Kita Chappell, Kelsey Prospero.
Score by quarters
St.Joesph;4;4;6;4 — 18
Greenwood;11;14;12;13 — 50