MIFFLINTOWN — Tyler Sherman (16) and Braden Sarver (12) combined for 28 points in Greenwood's (5-0, 2-0) TVL win over Juniata. Sam Myers contributed with nine points in the game.
Greenwood 51, Juniata 34
Greenwood (5-0) 51
Kyle Corkle 2 0-0 4; Gage Wirth 2 3-3 7; Ben Brinser 0 1-2 1; John Taylor 1 0-0 2; Sam Myers 4 0-0 9; Braden Sarver 3 4-5 12; Tyler Sherman 6 3-4 16. Totals: 18 11-14 51.
3-point goals: Sarver 2, Myers, Sherman.
Did not score: Luke Taylor, Wilson Hartley.
Juniata 34
Jasper Shepps 2 0-0 4; Caleb Smith 2 2-2 8; Bryce Rush 1 0-0 3; Ebel Gonzalez, Luis Caraballo 1 0-1 2; Makih Hunt 1 0-0 2; Wyatt Stoner 2 0-0 4; Seth Laub 0 2-2 2. Totals: 12 6-7 34.
3-point goals: Smith 2, Gonzalez, Rush.
Did not score: Connor Neidig, Ricky Guante, Grant Reinford, Isaiah Stagger.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;16;15;4;16 — 51
Juniata;5;10;10;9 — 34