MILLERSTOWN — Leah Ritzman finishes with a team-high 22 points in Greenwood's (11-9) non-conference victory over Lancaster County Christian.
Greenwood 54, Lancaster County Christian 20
Greenwood (11-9) 54
Jordan Stroup 2 0-2 5; Sophie Myers 2 0-0 5; Danica Zurenko 1 0-0 2; Katelyn Crup 2 0-0 5; Isabel Amey 2 0-0 4; Sophia Jezewski 5 1-4 11; Leah Ritzman 9 4-5 22. Totals: 23 5-11 54.
3-point goals: Crup, Myers, Stroup.
Did not score: Grace Miller, Morgan Hale, Jalicia Johnson.
Lancaster County Christian 20
Sophia MacCartney 2 0-0 5; Faith Urenovitch 1 0-0 2; Alicia Fisher 2 2-4 6; Abigail Bates 2 0-0 4; Shakira Almer 1 0-0 2; Morgyn Ober 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 3-6 20.
3-point goals: MacCartney.
Did not score: Rowan Shea, Olivia Fisher, Sofia Marchig-Pastora, Hannah Espenshade, Rachel Weaver.
Score by quarters
Lancaster CC;6;4;7;3 — 20
Greenwood;10;11;16;17 — 54