ELIZABETHVILLE — Tyler Sherman finishes with 21 points for Greenwood (13-1, 8-0) in their TVL win against Upper Dauphin.
Braden Sarver and Gage Wirth each scored 11 points for the Wildcats.
Greenwood 55, Upper Dauphin 35
Greenwood (13-1) 55
Kyle Corkle 2 0-0 4; Gage Wirth 4 2-4 11; Ben Brinser 1 0-0 3; John Taylor 0 2-2 2; Sam Myers 1 1-2 3; Braden Sarver 5 1-2 11; Tyler Sherman 9 2-2 21. Totals: 22 8-12 55.
3-point goals: Brinser, Sherman, Wirth.
Did not score: Wilson Hartley.
Upper Dauphin 35
A.Bingaman 4 0-0 10; E.Readinger 3 0-0 8; L.Hobbs 1 0-0 3; T.Erdley 1 0-0 2; C.Snyder 1 2-2 4; M.Nestor 3 2-6 8. Totals: 13 4-8 35.
3-point goals: Bingaman 2, Readinger 2, Hobbs.
Did not score: K.Walker.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;18;9;17;11 — 55
Upper Dauphin;6;13;2;14 — 35