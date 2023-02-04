MILLERSTOWN — Three members of the Wildcats' starting five scored in double figures in Greenwood's (20-1) blowout win over Lancaster County Christian. Gage Wirth scores a team-high 15 points, Sam Myers drained two 3-pointers and ended with 14 points, and Braden Sarver put in 10 points.
Greenwood 57, Lancaster County Christian 27
Greenwood (20-1) 57
Kyle Corkle 2 0-0 5; Luke Taylor 1 0-0 3; Gage Wirth 4 6-8 15; Ben Brinser 1 0-0 2; Sam Myers 6 0-0 14; Braden Sarver 4 2-4 10; Wilson Hartley 2 0-2 4; Tyler Sherman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 8-14 57.
3-point goals: Myers 2, Corkle, Taylor, Wirth.
Did not score: Gabe Naimo, Alex Bubb, Sam Watts.
Lancaster County Christian 27
D.J. Byler 2 0-0 4; Luke Esbenshade 3 1-2 9; Luke Richardson 2 0-0 4; Hendrick Beelin 1 1-2 3; Manny Pini 3 1-2 7. Totals: 11 3-6 27.
3-point goals: Luke Esbenshade 2.
Did not score: James Lapp, Gian Marcado, Logan Esbenshade, Chris Goul, Grody Snyder.
Score by quarters
Lancaster CC;8;3;9;7 — 27
Greenwood;16;22;13;6 — 57