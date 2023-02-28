HERSHEY — Four members of the Warriors' starting five scored in double figures, lead by Daniel King's 20 points. Matthew Lapp and Stephan Smutker each scored 15 points, while Reagan Smoker drained three 3-pointers and ended with 11 points of his own.
Linville Hill Christian (19-0) outscored Greenwood 24-13 in the second quarter as they took a 37-29 lead at halftime. The Wildcats were held to nine points in the fourth quarter as part of a 19-9 run during the final eight minutes of the game.
Sam Myers put in two shots from deep and finished with a team-high 17 points for Greenwood (22-2). Tyler Sherman scored eight of his 14 points in the first quarter, and Gage Wirth had 10 points.
District 3 Class A Boys Basketball
Championship Game
at Giant Center, Hershey, PA
Linville Hill Christian 69, Greenwood 51
Linville Hill Christian (19-0) 69
Reagan Smoker 3 2-2 11; Tim Fisher 3 0-1 6; Stephan Smutker 7 1-1 15; Matthew Lapp 6 2-2 15; Giovanni Sejuste 1 0-0 2; Daniel King 7 6-9 20. Totals: 27 11-15 69.
3-point goals: Smoker 3, Lapp.
Did not score: None.
Fouled Out: None.
Greenwood (22-2) 51
Kyle Corkle 2 0-0 5; Gage Wirth 5 0-0 10; Sam Myers 6 3-4 17; Braden Sarver 2 0-0 5; Tyler Sherman 6 1-1 14. Totals: 21 4-5 51.
3-point goals: Myers 2, Corkle, Sarver, Sherman.
Did not score: Ben Brinser, John Taylor, Wilson Hartley.
Fouled Out: Sherman.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;16;13;13;9 — 51
Linville Hill Christian;13;24;13;19 — 69