You don’t win four district titles in a row by accident.
Greenwood has done so by fostering a winning culture and getting heavily involved at the youth level, according to 9th-year head coach Mark Sherman.
Sherman credits the 2019 team that finished as state runners-up for setting the tone for the program.
“They believed in a process,” said Sherman. “They were a good group of kids.”
The Wildcats spent a part of their preseason down in North Carolina, living and eating together for three days. They also caught a Wake Forest game, watching the No. 2 nationally-ranked Deamon Deacons.
“We got to see some good baseball,” said Sherman. “It reinforced what we’re preaching and coaching.”
The Wildcats will have to learn to live without Ethan Jezewski, who has been the key factor in their recent success. Jezewski led the team with 43.1 innings pitched last season, also hitting .400 and slugging 3 home runs in his senior season.
“A kid like that you just don’t replace,” said Sherman. “His personality is probably what we’ll miss the most.”
Seniors Sammy Myers (40.1 IP, 2.95 ERA, 36 Ks) and Gage Wirth (28 IP, 4.50 ERA, 21 Ks) will look to eat most of the innings for the Wildcats. Sherman’s son, Tyler, will also contribute on the mound.
Tyler Sherman is also a force to be reckoned with at the dish. He slugged five home runs last season with a batting average of .464, also getting on base in more than half of his appearances at the plate.
The Wildcats, a 1A school, play an incredibly tough schedule. They only have two games against fellow 1A schools.
“Our philosophy is that if we throw strikes and play solid defense we got a chance,” said Sherman. “There’s no clock in this game.”
Sherman identified Halifax, Juniata, and Newport as some of the other top teams in the league. Halifax won the TVL last year with a league record of 14-2, while Newport boasts perhaps the best pitcher in the league in Brady King.
Line Mountain finished with an overall record of 11-10 last season, but lost numerous key players.
“We’ve very, very young this season,” said coach Sam Strause. “It’s possible we could reach the playoffs again if our experienced guys play the way they’re capable of and we get some contributions from the freshmen class.”
Another team to look out for is Upper Dauphin, which has merged with Millersburg.
“First and foremost, we must gel as a team,” said second year coach John Kulick. “It is essential to get all players moving in the same direction playing for the same cause.”
The Trojans return a boatload of key players from last year’s squad that finished with a record of 9-13. Chase Crosby (28.2 IP, 4.40 ERA, 20 Ks) and Jonah Peterson (18.2 IP, 18 Ks) will anchor the pitching staff while Isaac Hepler (.413, 5 2Bs), Landon Mace (.400), Max Nestor (.383), Crosby (.340, 3 HRs), and Brady Morgan (.302, 9 SBs) will form the heart of the lineup for the combined squad.
GREENWOOD
COACH: Mark Sherman, 9th year
ASSISTANTS: Mark McCoy, Alan Rapp, Rich Fultz, Brad Johnson, Bryce Dalpiaz
LAST YEAR: 11-12, District III 1A Champion, PIAA First Round
KEY RETURNEES: Tyler Sherman, sr., IF/P; Gage Wirth, sr., P/C; Sammy Myers, sr., IF/P.
ROSTER: Bryce Danko, sr., IF; Gavin Fegley, sr., IF; Tyler Sherman, sr., IF/P; Sammy Myers, sr., IF/P; Hunter Harris-Kline, sr., IF; Gage Wirth, sr., P/C; LeRoy Brofee, jr., IF/OF; Jeffrey Bubb, jr., OF/P; Kyle Corkle, jr., UTL/P; Gavin Jones, jr., OF/P/C; Zach Watson, jr., IF; Nico Niamo, jr., OF/P; Matt Everett, so., OF; Michael Hoy, so., OF; Aiden Shipp, so., INF/OF; A.J. Adlon, fr., INF/P; Jacob Anderson, fr., INF/P; Brayden Beneito, fr., C; Bronson Moyer, fr., OF; Gavin Oburn, fr., INF; Dawson Stricker, fr., OF.
LINE MOUNTAIN
COACH: Sam Strause, 5th year
ASSISTANT: Harry Boyer
LAST YEAR: 11-10, District IV 2A Quarterfinals
KEY RETURNEES: Brayden Boyer, sr., SS/P; Braydon Snyder, sr., 1B/P; Quinn Dunkleberger, jr., SS/P; Connor Hetrick, sr., C.
ROSTER: Connor Hetrick, sr., C; Stephen Burda, fr., P/C/OF; Dalton Yeager, fr., C/P/2B; Braydon Snyder, sr., 1B/P; John Geise, fr., 1B; Chandon Maurer, jr., 1B/3B; Logan Schreffler, fr., 2B/OF/P; Nolan Baumert, jr., 2B/P; Quinn Dunkelberger, jr., SS/P; Brayden Boyer, sr., SS/P; Gavin Dunn, fr., UTL; Seth Seger, sr., OF; Brady Buriak, sr., OF/P; Garrett Weikel, fr., OF; Brentton Thomas-Bower, jr., OF/P; Trey Guyer, fr., UTL/P; Owen Hamburger, fr., OF/C; Chris Walker, so., OF; JD Brightbill, fr., P/1B; Derek Wolfe, jr., 2B.
UPPER DAUPHIN
COACH: John Kulick, 2nd year
ASSISTANTS: Drew Peterson, Will Kerr, Kody Godsey
LAST YEAR: 9-13, District III 2A Semifinals
KEY RETURNEES: Isaac Hepler; Landon Mace; Max Nestor; Chase Crosby; Brady Morgan; Jonah Peterson, Brandon Snyder.
ROSTER: Nolan Schreffler; Griffin Harman; Jonah Peterson; Brandon Snyder; Maison Ferree; Tegan Engle; Chase Grassmyer; Ben Engle; Isaac Hepler; Aidan Roadcap; Tony Fernandez; Brady Morgan; Max Nestor; Landon Mace; Colt Bellis; Branden Fetterolf; Chase Crosby; Daniel Shoop.