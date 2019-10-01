The Daily Item

MILLERSTOWN — Brinn Mancuso’s goal with 4 1/2 minutes remaining lifted Boiling Springs past previously unbeaten Greenwood, 1-0, in a nonleague field hockey game Monday night.

The Wildcats had large advantages in both shots (14-5) and penalty corners (12-6), but couldn’t solve Bubblers goalie Carly Galbraith (nine saves).

“She’s a quality goalie, a three-year starter, but we just can’t find the cage right now,” said Greenwood coach Kent Houser, whose team beat Boiling Springs 5-2 on Sept. 7.

Kelsey Sheaffer made two saves for the Wildcats (10-1-2).

Boiling Springs 1, Greenwood 0

Second half

BS-Brinn Mancuso, 4:29.

Shots: G 14-5. Corners: G 12-6. Saves: Boiling Springs 9 (Carly Galbraith); Greenwood 2 (Kelsey Sheaffer).

JV score: G 2-0.

n Midd-West 3, Muncy 1

MIDDLEBURG — Brenna Brown scored in each half, upping her career total to 60 goals, and freshman Sarah Shupp added another in Midd-West’s nonleague victory.

Midd-West improves to 7-5 on the season.

Midd-West 3, Muncy 1

First half

MW-Brenna Brown (Delaney Wagner), 4:10; MW-Sarah Shupp (Sydney Keister), 2:34.

Second half

MW-Brown (Haley Stahl), 15:24; M-Lily Moyer (Hollie McClure), 14:08.

Shots: MW 8-6. Corners: MW 6-3. Saves: Muncy 6 (Alaina Brelsford, Bradi Hitesman); Midd-West 5 (Aleah Gemberling).

JV score: 0-0.

n Susquenita 5,

East Juniata 2

MCALISTERVILLE — Karah Goss and Kyli Dowling scored in the final four minutes of the first half to slash East Juniata’s three-goal deficit, but visiting Susquenita pulled away after halftime for the Tri-Valley League win.

Emily Carolus made 18 saves for the Tigers (0-11-1, 0-7).

Susquenita 5, East Juniata 2

First half

S-Regan Horting (Haily Sherman), 27:50; S-Alexis Kauffman (Mia Taube), 21:54; S-Horting, 15:53; EJ-Karah Goss (Corrine Ames), 3:51; EJ-Kyli Dowling, 0:54.

Second half

S-Horting (Katie Sands), 10:34; S-Kauffman (Haley Brenny), 3:40.

Shots: S 23-13. Corners: S 14-4. Saves: Susquenita 11 (Kendra Masser, Casey Martin); East Juniata 18 (Emily Carolus).

JV score: Susquenita 4-1.

