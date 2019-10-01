The Daily Item
MILLERSTOWN — Brinn Mancuso’s goal with 4 1/2 minutes remaining lifted Boiling Springs past previously unbeaten Greenwood, 1-0, in a nonleague field hockey game Monday night.
The Wildcats had large advantages in both shots (14-5) and penalty corners (12-6), but couldn’t solve Bubblers goalie Carly Galbraith (nine saves).
“She’s a quality goalie, a three-year starter, but we just can’t find the cage right now,” said Greenwood coach Kent Houser, whose team beat Boiling Springs 5-2 on Sept. 7.
Kelsey Sheaffer made two saves for the Wildcats (10-1-2).
Boiling Springs 1, Greenwood 0
Second half
BS-Brinn Mancuso, 4:29.
Shots: G 14-5. Corners: G 12-6. Saves: Boiling Springs 9 (Carly Galbraith); Greenwood 2 (Kelsey Sheaffer).
JV score: G 2-0.
n Midd-West 3, Muncy 1
MIDDLEBURG — Brenna Brown scored in each half, upping her career total to 60 goals, and freshman Sarah Shupp added another in Midd-West’s nonleague victory.
Midd-West improves to 7-5 on the season.
Midd-West 3, Muncy 1
First half
MW-Brenna Brown (Delaney Wagner), 4:10; MW-Sarah Shupp (Sydney Keister), 2:34.
Second half
MW-Brown (Haley Stahl), 15:24; M-Lily Moyer (Hollie McClure), 14:08.
Shots: MW 8-6. Corners: MW 6-3. Saves: Muncy 6 (Alaina Brelsford, Bradi Hitesman); Midd-West 5 (Aleah Gemberling).
JV score: 0-0.
n Susquenita 5,
East Juniata 2
MCALISTERVILLE — Karah Goss and Kyli Dowling scored in the final four minutes of the first half to slash East Juniata’s three-goal deficit, but visiting Susquenita pulled away after halftime for the Tri-Valley League win.
Emily Carolus made 18 saves for the Tigers (0-11-1, 0-7).
Susquenita 5, East Juniata 2
First half
S-Regan Horting (Haily Sherman), 27:50; S-Alexis Kauffman (Mia Taube), 21:54; S-Horting, 15:53; EJ-Karah Goss (Corrine Ames), 3:51; EJ-Kyli Dowling, 0:54.
Second half
S-Horting (Katie Sands), 10:34; S-Kauffman (Haley Brenny), 3:40.
Shots: S 23-13. Corners: S 14-4. Saves: Susquenita 11 (Kendra Masser, Casey Martin); East Juniata 18 (Emily Carolus).
JV score: Susquenita 4-1.