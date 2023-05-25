HERSHEY — Sam Myers pitched his second consecutive complete-game victory in a district final Thursday, leading Greenwood to its record fifth consecutive Class A baseball title with a 12-3 win over High Point Baptist.
Myers (8-4, 2.81 ERA) scattered six hits and allowed three runs (two earned) while striking out six and walking one for the Wildcats (12-12). They will face the District 5 runner-up in the first round of the state playoffs June 5.
On Thursday, four-seeded Greenwood went ahead on Gavin Jones' two-out, two-run single in the first. Second-seeded High Point (12-6) tied it in the bottom of the inning with three hits and a walk.
The Wildcats went ahead for good in the third, scoring five times on three hits, two walks and a hit batsman. Nico Naimo walked with one out and Michael Hoy singled to left. Kyle Corkle followed with a bunt single that plated Naimo.
With two outs, Tyler Sherman walked to load the bases, and Gage Wirth was hit by a 1-1 pitch to chase home Hoy. Jones then cleared the bases with a double to left, the game's lone extra-base hit.
Jones finished with five RBIs, while Wirth drove in three. Sherman scored four times in the win.
A year ago, the right-handed Myers threw a five-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk to beat Halifax, 3-1, for the championship. In 2021, he relieved Ethan Jezewski in the sixth inning and worked out of a bases-loaded jam before pitching a 1-2-3 seventh for the save in a 1-0 win over Halifax.
The Wildcats have two more Class A crowns than any other District 3 team (Camp Hill, Lancaster County Christian 3).
DISTRICT 3 CLASS A BASEBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Memorial Field, Hershey H.S.
Greenwood
Greenwood;250;103;0 — 12-9-1
High Point Baptist;201;000;0 — 3-5-9
Sam Myers and Gage Wirth. Jake Davenport, Bradon Howe (7) and Nick Harris.
WP: Myers. LP: Davenport.
Greenwood: Kyle Corkle 2-for-5, run, RBI; Myers 2-for-5; Tyler Sherman 1-for-4, 4 runs, RBI; Wirth run, 3 RBIs; Gavin Jones 2-for-2, double, run, 5 RBIs; Nico Naimo 1-for-3, run; Michael Hoy 1-for-3, run; Hunter Harris-Kline run; LeRoy Brofee 2 runs.
High Point Baptist: Howe 2 runs; Landon Richard 2-for-3, run; Drew Hoffman 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Blaise Perrone 1-for-3, RBI; Reagan Wodicka 1-for-2.