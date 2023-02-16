NEWPORT — Several minutes after posing for keepsake photos, washing off some hard-earned perspiration in a nearby shower and dressing for the short ride home, Tyler Sherman finally took a seat in Newport High School’s emptying bleachers and caught his breath.
Yet the 6-foot-6 senior remained under the heat lamp — even as the full house on hand continued to thin considerably — as several of his Greenwood teammates stood nearby sporting goofy grins as Sherman had his ankles wrapped while holding court.
Such is the admiration displayed by his comrades after they watched or battled alongside as Sherman racked up 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds as Greenwood displayed 30-plus minutes of determined defensive play while decking neighboring rival East Juniata 53-36 in the Tri-Valley League’s boys’ basketball title scrap. Thursday night’s win capped a perfect run through the TVL.
“It’s a really big honor and I feel like this team has worked really hard for it,” said Sherman, who has committed to Shippensburg University to play baseball. “It was time we brought one back because it really feels good.”
Sam Myers added 17 points and a handful of rebounds for Troy Gantt’s Wildcats (23-1), who ran their winning streak to 14 games while hoisting their first TVL championship trophy in a decade-plus. Gage Wirth, one of Sherman’s cadre of interested postgame onlookers, added nine points, six boards and four assists for a Greenwood squad that will enter the District 3 Class A playoffs as the No. 2 seed.
Jake Brackbill cranked out a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds) before fouling out to lead Justin Hazel’s Tigers (15-9). EJ, the No 5 seed in the rapidly approaching District 4 Class 2A playoffs, also picked up 12 points from 6-8 Dylan Wagner.
And while Gantt’s Wildcats unleashed some terrific defensive effort before the break — EJ shot just under 27 percent (4-for-15) during that stretch while committing seven turnovers — a 12-0 salvo that bumped the TVL’s West Division champs’ lead from 5-4 to 17-4 with just under five minutes to go in the first half meant the Tigers would need to play uphill the rest of the way. An 18-8 advantage on the glass also helped Greenwood in the first half.
“We’re the top two defenses in our league,” said Hazel, whose club shot just under 35 percent from the field (16-for-46). “The two things we talked about most, if we weren’t going to shoot the ball well, was we have to get every loose ball and every rebound.
“We did not do either one of those in the first half.”
Nonetheless, the first of Sherman’s two treys punctuated that 12-0 spurt.
Another Sherman bomb — Kyle Corkle’s dish to the right corner set things up — just before the halftime horn made it 24-9.
“It wasn’t a perfectly executed play, but that’s a guy who wants to take a shot in that moment,” Gantt said. “The guys did a good job of getting that ball around and getting it reversed — and he took that shot with confidence.”
“We were all pretty fired up, but I don’t think it was just that shot,” Sherman added. “We had our defense, as well as our offense, clicking at the same time. “We were all pretty fired up that we were getting things done (at both ends of the floor).”
EJ was able to crawl to within 14 points several times after the break but was unable to draw closer. What hurt Hazel’s Tigers was Owen Dressler, Clark Ritzman and Caden Geedy — EJ’s other starters were a combined 1-for-10 from the floor.
“I thought our defense went to the next level tonight,” Gantt added. “We did a lot of mental preparation with that quick turnaround in one day (following Tuesday night’s conquest of St. Joseph’s Catholic), but we’re familiar with each other.
“So, we knew it was going to be a defensive battle and I was proud of the way our guys played.”
If that wasn’t depressing enough, 9-2 burst featuring back-to-back conventional three-points plays from Sherman and Wirth had the Wildcats sitting on a comfortable 35-13 cushion with just under a minute to go in the third.
Although EJ continued to scrap – Brackbill banked 11 points in the fourth quarter – Greenwood’s defensive play throughout cuffed Hazel’s Tigers and made things extremely difficult at the offensive end. Forced to apply pressure when the Wildcats had the ball, Gantt’s group was able to solve those frantic tactics, score in transition and maintain a substantial lead as the Greenwood faithful roared.
Able to celebrate freely before the championship trophy was handed over and the photo-happy Wildcats partisans began piling up keepsakes, Greenwood knows the job isn’t finished. In fact, focus will shift from TVL supremacy to available District 3-A gold.
And when that 10-team event opens next week – Greenwood has a bye into the quarterfinals and will play at home – Gantt will continue to prod his charges about really getting after people and taking care of the ball. In other words, control the facets that can be controlled.
“I think it goes back to what our coach and what he preaches at practice all the time,” Sherman said. “It’s always defense first, that’s what wins us most games. And he’s pretty clear with us that the best players on the other team and the toughest to guard are always going to get theirs, but it’s more important to get a team collective defense and shut down the other guys. I think we did that pretty well tonight.”
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
At Newport High School
GREENWOOD 53, EAST JUNIATA 36
East Juniata (15-9) 36
Jake Brackbill 7 0-0 15; Caden Geedy 1 0-0 3; Clark Ritzman 0 0-2 0; Dylan Wagner 6 0-0 12; Brady Roe 1 0-0 3; Dontae Martin 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 0-2 36.
3-point goals: Brackbill, Geedy, Roe, Martin.
Fouled out: Brackbill.
Did not score: Owen Dressler, Jack Hoffman, Nate Freed, Walker Stutts.
Greenwood (23-1) 53
Kyle Corkle 1 0-0 3; Gage Wirth 4 1-1 9; Sam Myers 5 6-8 17; Braden Sarver 2 0-0 5; Tyler Sherman 6 5-10 19. Totals: 18 12-19 53.
3-point goals: Corkle, Myers, Sarver, Sherman 2.
Fouled out: None.
Did not score: Ben Brinser, John Taylor, Wilson Hartley, Alex Bubb, Luke Taylor.
Score by quarters
East Juniata;4;5;8;19 — 36
Greenwood;7;17;11;18 — 53