Gregory Allen Hoover, 69, of Mifflinburg, passed away at home on May 12, 2023, surrounded by family. He was at peace, valiantly facing glioblastoma with equal parts humor and courage.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1953, the son of the late Owen Chester and Helen Faye (Rowe) Hoover, Greg grew up in Elizabethville. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his younger brother, Todd Albert Hoover.
Greg was a forest entomologist in the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry for 7 years. He moved to the Pennsylvania State University in 1989, where he taught and served as a senior extension entomologist for 28 years. In “retirement” Greg spent 8 years as the director and lead instructor for the famed fly fishing courses at Penn State. He was an accomplished author, speaker and award-winning teacher.
Greg married the love of his life, Debra Anne Gentile, on Oct. 8, 1977.
Greg is survived by his 3 children, Kyle, Kirk, and Kaitlin, and his daughter-in-law Nicole (Scipione) Hoover. His grandchildren, Emma, Sydney and Colin were his true joy.
At Greg’s request, there will be no memorial service. Immediate family will commemorate Greg’s life by a trout stream later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Greg’s memory may be sent to the Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Attn: Mike March, PO Box 207, Centre Hall, PA 16828, or made on their website: springcreektu.org. Donations should be payable to Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
For a more detailed obituary, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Homes, Mifflinburg, PA.