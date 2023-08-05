Gregory F. Kuhns passed away on July 30, 2023. He was born on August 24, 1950. Greg was a current resident of Trevorton and formerly a resident of West Chester, Pa. He was the only child of the late Francis and Eleanor Kuhns.
Greg graduated from Line Mountain High School in 1968 and received a Bachelor of Science from West Chester State College in 1973. Greg worked for Ruberti's All Sports Lettering in West Chester, Pa., where he was a friend and valued employee for thirty years.
Greg was a gentle man. We are each one footprint in the universe. As Greg was kind to smaller beings and animals, a donation will be made in his memory to ASPCA. Greg's remains will be interned in a private ceremony at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Trevorton, Pa.