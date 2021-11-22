Gregory L. Dorman Sr., 63, of Weikert, entered into rest at 12:01 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
He was born Aug. 15, 1958, in Lewisburg, a son of Richard R. “Butch” and Mary Lou (Erdley) Dorman of Millmont. On June 30, 1979, he married the former Roberta J. DeHart, who survives.
Gregory attended Mifflinburg High School.
He honorably served in the Army.
Gregory was owner/operator of Hackman Restorations, Weikert.
He was a member of the Union County Sportsmen’s Club, Weikert.
Gregory enjoyed spending time with his family, and his dog, Kain, hunting with his grandson, Dominic, riding Harleys, cooking, woodworking, and watching football.
Surviving in addition to his parents and wife of 42 years, are two sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory L. Dorman Jr. and Erica Perrige Dorman of New Berlin, and Zachary L. and Heather Dorman of Laurelton; three grandchildren, Dominic Cole Dorman, Wyatt Emery Dorman, and McKenna Magyar; and one brother and sister-in-law, R. Scott and Esther Dorman of White Springs.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 2.
Burial will be in the Hironimus Union Cemetery, Weikert, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.