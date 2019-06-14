WASHINGTON — Zack Greinke took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Thursday night.
Alex Avila and Jarrod Dyson homered for Arizona, which has won seven of eight.
Greinke (8-2) pitched 7 1/3 innings, leaving after a 63-minute rain delay. The right-hander struck out three without a walk.
He had faced the minimum when Trea Turner led off the seventh with a grounder between first and second. First baseman Christian Walker made a diving stop but was unable to get off a throw against the speedy Turner, who legged out an infield single.
Adam Eaton followed with a single but Anthony Rendon grounded into a double play and Juan Soto grounded out.
n Braves 6, Pirates 5
ATLANTA — Josh Donaldson drove in the tie-breaking run in Atlanta’s five-run fifth inning, and the Braves beat Pittsburgh to complete a four-game sweep.
The Braves have won seven straight to pass Philadelphia for the NL East lead. The Phillies and Braves open a three-game series tonight.
Julio Teheran (5-3) allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings. He has allowed no more than one earned run in his last eight starts.
Luke Jackson gave up Starling Marte’s run-scoring single in the ninth before recovering for his 10th save in 15 chances.
n Cardinals 4,
Mets 4, 8½ inn., susp.
NEW YORK — The game between St. Louis and New York was suspended because of rain, moments after the Cardinals’ Harrison Bader hit an RBI double with two outs in the top of the ninth inning that made it 4-all.
Play will resume today at 6:10 p.m. beginning in the bottom of the ninth. That will be followed by the regularly scheduled game between the teams.
St. Louis scored twice in the ninth off closer Edwin Diaz to tie it.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Angels 5, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle, helping Los Angeles beat Tampa Bay after a delay caused by a power outage.
Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the first inning and completed the feat with a single in the seventh. He is the eighth Angels player to hit for the cycle and the first since Mike Trout on May 21, 2013.
Albert Pujols also homered for the Angels, becoming the sixth player ever with 200 home runs in each league. He hit 445 in 11 seasons with St. Louis and has 200 in eight years with the Angels, including 12 this season.
n White Sox 5, Yankees 4
CHICAGO — Leury García hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning, and Chicago rallied to beat New York.
García looked at two called strikes from Ottavino (2-2) before battling back and sending the 11th pitch of the at-bat over the wall in right-center for his fourth homer.
Tim Anderson also connected in Chicago’s fourth win in five games, and four relievers combined for 3 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.
Evan Marshall (2-0) got three outs for the win, and Aaron Bummer worked the ninth for his first career save.
n Blue Jays 12, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered to ignite a seven-run sixth inning, Cavan Biggio went deep twice, and Toronto hammered Baltimore.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen had three hits and two RBIs apiece for the Blue Jays. After scoring eight runs during a five-game skid, Toronto tallied 20 in the final two games of the series.
In this one, the Blue Jays reached a season high in runs and hits (17).
Playing in his 15th major league game, Biggio hit solo shots in the second and seventh innings.
n Twins 10, Mariners 5
MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz homered and had three RBIs, and utility infielder Ehire Adrianza’s hustle keyed a six-run sixth as Minnesota topped Seattle.
Cruz homered in the third and added a two-run single in the sixth when Adrianza helped key the rally.
Max Kepler led off with a walk. Adrianza then singled Kepler to third. Mariners right-hander Brandon Brennan, on in relief, threw wildly past first trying to pick off Adrianza.
Kepler scored and Adrianza took second on the throwing error. Adrianza advanced on Brennan’s wild pitch and scored on a ground ball by Jason Castro with the infield in, sliding headfirst to beat second baseman Dee Gordon’s throw.
n Royals 7, Tigers 3
OMAHA, Neb. — Nicky Lopez hit his first major league homer in the stadium where he played college ball, Homer Bailey allowed two hits in six shutout innings, and Kansas City beat Detroit in the first big league regular season game played in Nebraska.
The Royals won two of three over the Tigers for their first series win since April 12-14 against Cleveland.
The game at TD Ameritrade Park coincided with the buildup to the College World Series, which begins Saturday. All eight CWS teams were among the sellout crowd of 25,454 and participated in a pregame ceremony with the major league teams.