Gretna E. Kerlin, 85, of 5240 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg, entered into rest at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home.
She was born Nov. 21, 1935, in Hartley Township, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Margaret (Case) Katherman.
Gretna was a 1954 graduate of Lewisburg High School.
She was employed at Chef Boyardee, Milton, for many years. After retirement, Gretna worked part-time at the Fence Drive-in, Milton.
Gretna enjoyed gardening, watching her grandchildren, giving to various charities, and taking care of her cats. Earlier in life, she enjoyed bowling.
She was a member of the Milton Moose and Milton V.F.W.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Judy Kerlin of Middleburg; three daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Dean Mull of Middleburg, Leslie and Colin Walter of Shamokin Dam, and Heather and Chad Boyle of Winfield; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles “Bill” Jr. and Mary Katherman, Walter and Jean Katherman, Robert and Nancy Katherman, and Don Lee and Bonnie Katherman, all of Mifflinburg; one sister, Mary Katherman of Lewisburg; eight grandchildren, Tina Hall, Tammy Griffith, Michael Kerlin Jr., Kevin Mull, Ashley Orwick, Shannel Rhoads, Abigail Boyle, and Jeremy Bowersox; and five great-grandchildren, Austin Gessner, Madison Hall, Hailey Kerlin, Zoey Kerlin, and Everly Orwick.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Benjamin, James, John, and Merle Katherman.
Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, Sept. 3, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at noon with Marc Snyder officiating.
Burial will be in Lincoln Chapel Cemetery, Laurelton.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Pennsylvania S.P.C.A., Central PA Center, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.