Gretta Boneta Fultz, 88, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born Feb. 14, 1934, in Hyde, Pa., a daughter of the late Rev. Raymond and Bessie (Aucker) Hoffman. On June 18, 1955, at Stonington Pilgrim Holiness Church, she married Joseph Edwin Fultz of Milroy who preceded her in death on May 10, 2006.
She only completed school to the ninth grade in a one-room schoolhouse and at Trevorton High School. Her only desire was to be a plain mom. She did babysitting in her younger years and then worked at several sewing factories.
Gretta will be remembered by family and friends for her delicious meals, and baking chocolate chip cookies, cakes and pies. She also taught her children how to cook.
She was a member of the Mountain Road God's Missionary Church, Penns Creek.
Surviving are four children, Wanda Vester, Kenneth Fultz, Bonnie Fultz, and Rev. Mark Fultz; eight grandchildren, David Fultz, Rebecca Miller, Ryan Fultz, Daryl Fultz, Robert Fultz, Stephanie Fultz, Toni Fultz, and Nevaeh Fultz; 12 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Spessard Hoffman.
She was preceded in death by four siblings, David "Buss" Hoffman, Clara Mae Claus, Jemella Kerstetter Lehman, and Ruth Kerstetter.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Mountain Road God's Missionary Church, Penns Creek, followed by the funeral at 7 with her son, Rev. Mark Fultz, Rev. Alan Walter, and Rev. Rob Dicken officiating.
Private burial will be Thursday, March 3, in Millers Crossroads Cemetery, Sunbury.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.