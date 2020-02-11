Loneliness is one of the biggest struggles for someone who is grieving the loss of a loved one. A national faith-based support group program called GriefShare strives to not only help foster social connections, but a spiritual connection, as well.
Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton hosts two, 13-week sessions of GriefShare each year, from January to April and August to November. Facilitator Sharon Hoffman asks participants during the first session to create a pie chart on how they are feeling emotionally.
“Loneliness is usually the largest piece of the pie on the chart,” she said, “especially if they have lost a spouse.”
Jody Furman, one of the facilitators of GriefShare at Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church in Sunbury, said those who have been happily married and shared everything with their partner, now experience “constant reminders” that they are no longer with them, and they have difficulty accepting the loss.
Such struggles can cause sleeplessness, depression, anxiety, “and adds extra stress to an already traumatic life event,” she said.
Hoffman added that sitting down alone to eat can also be difficult, so many skip meals. Lack of nourishment leads to weight loss and a weakened immune system. Sometimes, depression leads to addictions to try to cover up grief and loneliness.
During holidays such as Valentine’s Day, as well as birthdays and anniversaries, Hoffman said, feelings of loneliness increase, as does grief. A “Surviving the Holidays” session is offered around the beginning of December, to help the grieving navigate the holidays without their loved one.
“So many memories are tied to these occasions, and now things are not the same,” Furman said. “Emotions are heightened, and people tend to dread the coming holiday.”
Hoffman said a good way to deal with holidays is to plan ahead for the day. On Valentine’s Day, she said, “you could treat yourself to something you would enjoy and can afford. Invite a close friend over for a meal or go out to a restaurant together. Perhaps you will want to visit the grave and place flowers there.”
Hoffman has seen how the group sessions of GriefShare provides accountability and encouragement, and added, “Many of the groups bond and become friends even after the sessions have ended.”
But the most important aspect of GriefShare, which is based on Scripture, is that it points to a much bigger source for comfort and purpose, the facilitators say.
“We try to help our participants see that they are not alone,” Furman said. “We are there to help them, they have others in the group, and most of all, God is always with them and us, ready to listen and help.”