That deafening groan you hear? That’s the reaction from Pennsylvanians of all ages and all political parties to Jake Corman’s announcement that he’s running for governor to “protect our freedoms.”
This is the same Jake Corman who has talked out of both sides of his mouth about citizen-led efforts to end gerrymandered districts in PA.
This is the same Jake Corman who thinks we don’t have enough guns in Pennsylvania, and anyone should be allowed to carry firearms anytime and anyplace.
This is the same Jake Corman, with zero scientific or medical expertise, who has fought against mask mandates that would have saved lives during the height of the pandemic.
This is the same Jake Corman who says he wants open government and an end to lobbyist money, yet skulks off to Arizona to rake it in.
This is the same Jake Corman who continues to claim we must restore election integrity when the only integrity that needs restoring is his own.
This is the same Jake Corman who conveniently claims any attempt at protecting our democracy and providing for the safety of our citizens is somehow an attack on our freedoms.
Now Jake is running for governor to restore the freedoms that Republican governors and legislatures have taken from voters nationwide.
What we really need to help end this plague of political partisanship and moral dishonesty is protection from people like Jake Corman. By his own record, Jake Corman should not be allowed anywhere near the governor’s office.
Linda Barton,
State College